LIBERTY — Mrs. Frances W. Nix, 91, of Liberty, S.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at her home. Born in Pickens Co., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Hassie Watson and wife of the late Rev. Ralph G Nix.

She was survived by three sons; Glenn Nix of Easley, S.C., Dewayne Nix of Liberty, S.C., and Tony Nix of Madison Heights, Mich., 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was predeceased by her son, Jerry Nix, and daughter, Diane Nix Childress.

Frances was a long time member of Lake View Baptist Church and devoted Christian. She will be missed dearly by all of her loved ones.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Funeral services were held at Lake View Baptist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

