Frances Parslow

EASLEY — Mrs. Frances McWhorter Parslow, 91, wife of the late John Talmadge Black, the late Raymond H. Parslow and the late Mywlloy A. "Frosty" Evett, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late L.V. McWhorter and the late Priscilla Finley McWhorter, Mrs. Parslow was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from the Food Service Department of Easley High with twenty years of service. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Jan B. Cross (Chuck) of Mt. Pleasant; two sons, David S. Black (Debbie) of Awendaw, and Tim W. Black (Lori) of Easley; two brothers, Donald McWhorter (Doris) of Fitzgerald, GA, Wayne McWhorter (Patsy) of Easley; a sister, Martha Duncan (Ray) of Liberty; five grandchildren, Deanna Chiovera, Sammy Black, Christopher Black, Taylor Black and Daniel Black; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Parslow was predeceased by a brother, Earl McWhorter.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Joseph Gaston officiating.

Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge at Foothills Retirement Community, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642.