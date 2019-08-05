EASLEY — Frances Powell Tinsley, 85, of Palmetto Way, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home.

Born in Easley on Oct. 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Viola Smith Powell.

Mrs. Tinsley was the loving wife of the late Master Sgt. Charles E. Tinsley, Sr. who was retired from Independent Life Insurance Company and a long time Easley City Councilman. They were married for over 59 years. She was always involved in church activities at Park Street Baptist Church and Rock Springs Baptist Church. Her love for people led her to help organize United Christian Ministries in Easley, where she volunteered for 15 years.

Mrs. Tinsley is survived by her loving family; a son Charles E. "Chuck" Tinsley, Jr. (Sue); daughters, Terri Tinsley French (Phil), and Linda Tinsley Newton (Don), all of Easley; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dickie Powell of Liberty; a sister-in-law, Mae Powell of Marietta, S.C.; and three nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Milton Powell.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10- 10:45 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Private Entombment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Easley Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 200 South 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.