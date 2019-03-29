TORRANCE, Calif. — Longtime South Bay resident, Frank Preston Cantrell, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Torrance, Calif., at the age of 87.

Frank was born Aug. 12, 1931 in Pickens, S.C. He loved golf, traveling and was an active member in his community. He was very proud of his military service in the Navy during the Korean War. Frank was a CPA and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as the General Manager for the Western-Pacific Region Accounting Department. Additionally, he was very active in their Toastmaster's Club. Frank also retired from the Board of Directors at Sky One Credit Union where he volunteered his time for many years. Frank was a 40 year member of the Elk's in Redondo Beach and spent many years serving as an Usher at St. James Church in Redondo Beach. He enjoyed serving as a docent at the Palm Springs Aerial Tram.

Frank was buried beside his first wife who passed away after 44 loving years of marriage. Jean Ann Kruck was born Feb. 01, 1934 in Waukesha, Wisc., and died Jan. 19, 1996 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Frank and Jean are survived by their three children, Gary (Elaine) Cantrell, Gail (Devin) Cobbs and Kathryn (Jeff) Birdt, two granddaughters Samantha (Tony) Lund, Cassandra Cobbs, and two grandson's Christopher Birdt and Kevin Birdt. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Addison Ann Barnhart and Ethan Joseph Lund.

After Jean's death, God blessed Frank with the perfect partner to share his retirement years. Frank is survived by his second wife, Marylou Trujillo Cantrell. Frank loved spending time with her large family of five adult children and their spouses and kids. They were very active and enjoyed traveling together, taking many fun trips with her children. Frank's favorite trip was to South Carolina to visit his surviving sister, Floree Cantrell Garrett, whom he dearly loved.

Frank had a great sense of humor and loved to sing. Amazing Grace was his favorite song and his family is confident that he is resting in Heaven now, playing golf and singing his heart out.