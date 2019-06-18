LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Glouse will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.

Frank "Papa" Glouse, 98, of 180 Liberty Highway, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca. Born in Walhalla, he was the widower of Geneva Gilstrap Glouse and a son of the late William John and Beulah Harris Glouse.

He retired from Poe Mill and was a longtime member of Hilltop Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his many friends at the McKissick Center. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.

Mr. Glouse was a United States Army Veteran of World War II, and after his service he worked with the Civil Conservation Corp in the Table Rock area.

Surviving are two daughters, Doris Seay and June Whitlock (Gary) all of Liberty; two sons, Frankie Glouse (Julie) and Gerald Glouse (Cheryl) all of Easley; a sister, Ruth Glouse Fowler of Liberty; four grandchildren, Angie Costner (Roy), Greg Glouse (Ashley), Gunnery Sgt. Andrea Davis (Dustin), and Chris Whitlock (Tammy); seven great grandchildren, Roy B. Costner (Emma), Tori Costner, Brynlee Glouse, Owen Glouse, Esther Glouse, Hank Davis, and Ruby Davis.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Mize and Ellen Crowe, and his son-in-law, Huey Seay.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hilltop Wesleyan Church, 735 Golden Creek Road, Liberty SC 29657.

The family will be at their respective homes.

