EASLEY — Mr. Francis "Frank" Marion Merritt, II, 91, of Easley died peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 joining his much beloved wife, Marilyn M. Merritt in heaven.

Born February 10, 1928 in Broxton, Ga., a son of the late Floyd L. Merritt and the late Mary Elizabeth Carver Merritt, he was the last of five siblings. After serving in the US Army in the Philippines at the end of WWII, he returned to Greenville, and entered Furman University on the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Psychology. Following graduation, he pursued a career in retail management and retired from Belk.

A member of Easley Presbyterian Church for over 45 years, he served as choir member, Deacon, and Elder. For over 40 years, he supported and served in the Easley Lions Club as a member and leader. His involvement spread to the state level, where he served as District Governor, Past District Governor, and other state committees.

Upon retirement from Belk, he and his wife enjoyed visits and beach trips with their children and grandchildren. He was always amazed that their family had grown to such a size. In reflection, he would say how blessed he was as a "poor boy from South Georgia."

He is survived by two daughters, Nannette M. Stuckey (Jim) of Easley, and Cynthia M. Downie (Wes) of Woodstock, Ga.; two sons, John Floyd Merritt of Easley, and Dr. Frank Marion Merritt, III (Jan) of Atlanta, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He would always tell anyone near him how blessed he was to have found and married his wife, Marilyn, to have four children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grans. He considered that his greatest success.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C., where the family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 South 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640, to the Easley Lions Club, P.O. Box 1188, Easley, SC 29641; or to Lions Upstate Blind Fishing c/o Phil Marett, 1625 Marett Rd., Pendleton, SC 29670.

The family would like to express profound thanks to all caregivers with Interim Hospice, particularly Lynn Jackson, Tina Mitchell, Zack, and Fran.

The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Nan and Jim Stuckey.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.