Fred Henderson

EASLEY — Fred Hillard Henderson, 83, of East Church Road, husband of the late Syble Virginia Knight Henderson, entered God's Kingdom, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Fred and Maude Nalley Henderson.

Mr. Henderson was retired from Artistic Builders after 35 years of dedicated service. He was one of the founding members of the Three and Twenty Fire Department and enjoyed working in his garden and yard. He also served six years in the US Army Reserves.

Surviving are his sons, Jeff Henderson (Carol) of Easley and Rick Henderson (Ginny) of Chapin; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Curtis Henderson (Charlotte) of Easley; and a sister-in-law, Angie Henderson of Easley.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Waymon and Bruce Henderson; and four sisters, Verderabelle Coleman, Sara Nalley, Rachel Ellenburg and Inez Martin.

The family received friends July 20, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church with a memorial service following in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that donations be made to Three and Twenty Fire Department, P.O. Box 891, Easley, SC 29641.

The family will be at their respective homes.

