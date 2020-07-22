Fred Porter

EASLEY — Fred James Porter, age 85, affectionately known as "Poppy", passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Rufus Earl Porter and Lola Ramey Porter from the Arial Mill Community.

He served in the US Army and retired from Lockheed Martin after 28 years of service. He was a wonderful husband, and is survived by his wife Betty Harbuck Porter. Fred was a loving father and is survived by his three sons and their wives; Tony and Wanda Porter, James and Angie Porter, and Mark and Kristin Porter. He was a caring grandfather to his nine grand-children. He loved to laugh and he was always ready with a joke to make others laugh. He will be dearly missed, but we are thankful he is walking the streets of gold with Jesus.

A visitation will be held from 1-2:15 p.m. on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at George's Creek Baptist Church, 1991 Saluda Dam Rd., Easley, SC, 29640 with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Porter Family.

