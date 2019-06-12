EASLEY — Mr. Furman Andrew Bagwell, 96, husband of the late Virginia Garrett Bagwell, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, June 7, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Calvin Andrew Bagwell and the late Minnie Duncan Bagwell, Mr. Bagwell retired from Mayfair Mills-Glenwood Division with 32 years of service and was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church. He was a US Army Air Corps Veteran having served in WWII.

Surviving are a son, Calvin Bagwell (Doris) of Clearwater, Fla.; a daughter, Carol Lagman (Larry) of Hensley, Ark.; and two grandchildren, Lindy and Wesley Lagman. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Bagwell was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.

Graveside services were Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Kenneth Lawson officiating.

The family received friends following the service at the graveside.

Family members were at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.