LIBERTY — Furman "Beatle" L. Harris, 74, husband of Esther Marie Bailey Harris, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.

Born in Pickens to Wilbur Harris, Sr. and Ruby Mae McAbee Harris, Furman was employed with Childress Carnival before being drafted by the US Army, where he served in Vietnam. Afterwards he worked at Mayfair Mills before going into the construction business, from which he retired. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing and driving in the mountains.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years; sons, Rickey Harris of Six Mile, Benjamin Harris, of North Carolina, Jeremiah Harris of N.C., and Jacob Harris of N.C.; step-son, Scott Lenning of Liberty; and step-daughter, Shawn Green of Humbolt, Iowa; grandchildren, Hannah, Scott Jr., Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Nathan; with a great-granddaughter on the way.

A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

The family is at the home.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made in memory of Furman to at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.