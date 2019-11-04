NORRIS — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Norris will be conducted 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the mortuary.

Walter Furman Norris, Jr., 77, of 148 Melton Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Walter Furman Norris, Sr. and Martha Lee Smith Norris.

Mr. Norris was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Navy. He retired from Greenville Memorial Hospital and attended St. Andrews Catholic Church. During his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, Edna Kennemore Norris of the home; three sons, Brian Norris, Paul Norris, and Marlin Norris (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Matt Holcombe, Kenny Norris, Karly Norris, Nathan Norris, and Aden Norris; two great grandchildren, Jared and Jonathan Holcombe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Denise Norris, a sister, Jennie Lee Kelley, and a grandson, BJ Holcombe.

The family will be at the home.