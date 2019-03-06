PICKENS — Garrett Benjamin "Benny" Critzer, 78, of Pickens, S.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Benny was born on Dec. 26, 1940 in Waynesboro, Va., a son of the late Thomas Wilson and Laura Frances Drumhellr Critzer. He was a devoted and caring husband to his late wife of 53 years, Doris June Durham Crizter and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Wilson Critzer, Jr., Hunter Critzer, Roger Critzer and Donnie Critzer.

He retired from Ballard Rural Telephone Company and was a member of Day Star Baptist Fellowship in Easley.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheila Danuser (Matt) and Kristianna St. Vincent; brother, Ronnie Critzer; sisters, Lois Critzer, Merrell Roadcap and Betty Baber; also survived by four grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, Grace and Mariah.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 4258, Anderson, SC 29622 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.