EASLEY — Fred Garvin Hunter, 87, of Easley, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Reverend Fred Garvin Hunter and Mattie Powell Hunter.

Mr. Hunter was a graduate of North Greenville University and Furman University. He was retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company after 25 years of dedicated service. Following retirement, he began his career in law enforcement with the Pickens County Sheriffs Office where he was employed for 10 years. He enjoyed music, singing and directing choirs in various churches throughout Pickens County. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church and a former member of The Easley Lions Club. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Carol Stokes Hunter; a son Stokes Hunter and his wife, Shelia, of Easley; grandchildren, Stewart C. Hunter and his wife, Erin, of Pickens and Seth A. Hunter and his wife, Emily, of Easley; great-grandchildren, Luke Hunter, Charlie Hunter and a great-granddaughter to be, Madilyn Hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Roy Hunter; and sisters, Benice H. Holder, Frances H. Turner, Avanelle H. Welborn and Jaqueline H. Henderson.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family will be at their respective homes.

