EASLEY — Gary Wayne Bagwell, 71, of Easley, husband of Patsy Freeman Bagwell, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at home.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late George Albert and Evelyn Crum Bagwell. Mr. Bagwell enjoyed restoring old cars,and drag racing. He especially loved cooking and grilling for his family. Mr. Bagwell was a member of Arial Baptist Church. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years are three daughters, Leigh Ann Duncan (Greg), Stacy Marie Locke, and Tiffani Starr Bagwell, all of Easley; one sister, Karen Hannah (Doug) of Easley; six grandchildren, Kelsea Bagwell, Skye Grant (Benjamin), Candace Locke, Dexter Duncan (Destiny), Anthony Locke, and Austin Bumgarner; and five great-grandchildren, Colby Clayton, Ansley McAlister, Grayson Duncan, Ryan McAlister, and Asher Duncan.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bagwell was predeceased by his brother, Tyrone Thompson.

Funeral services were held on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley. Burial followed in Arial United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley.

The family was at the home of his sister, Karen Hannah.

