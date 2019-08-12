EASLEY — Gary Stephen Davis, 54, of Easley, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

He was born in San Diego, Calif., to Martha Evelyn Brown and the late John Gordon Davis. Gary worked hard his entire life. He had a big heart, and always put others before himself. He loved cooking, all things aviation, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an amazing father, caring brother, and loving son. His sense of humor and quick wittiness will be truly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Martha Brown; brother, Mike Davis; sister, Rhonda Clark; daughter, Sarah Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his brother John Davis Jr.,and stepfather John Brown.

Graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley.

The family received friends Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.

The family would like to thank the many doctors at Greenville Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Gary and his family.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.