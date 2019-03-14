PICKENS — Gary Allen Esuary, 72, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 8, 2019, at Prisma Health in Greenville.

Born on Dec. 27, 1946, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mildred Moss Esuary. Gary was a graduate of Greenville Technical College and worked for many years at Swirl Manufacturing and for Park Place Incorporated. He was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed serving the Lord. He taught the Men's Sunday School Class and drove the church bus. One of Gary's favorite home hobbies included riding his tractor and cutting grass. He loved his family and spent as much time as he could with them.

Surviving are his wife Eloise Davis Esuary; two children, Denise Gray (Jamie) and Scott Esuary (Angela); one brother, Donnie Esuary and six grandchildren, Taylor, Bailee, Trisden, Landon, Addyson and Destiny.

Gary was also predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Holcombe and Diane Mabry.

The family received friends on Monday March 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Cove Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Travis Spivey and Reverend Gary Edwards officiating.

Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The Men's Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the Esuary family in making arrangements.