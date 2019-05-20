LIBERTY — Gary W. Gray, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home in Liberty, S.C. He was born on July 29, 1933, in Six Mile, S.C., to the late Mary Jane Riggins Gray and Gary Stewart. He was the widower of Judith Nix Gray and Peggy Madden Gray.

Gary was a brick and rock mason and invented and patented the Brick Buggy. He loved working on cars and tractors and was always fixing or creating something. He had a huge heart for animals and enjoyed tending to his catfish ponds. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his three daughters, Sharon King (Tommy), June Coleman (Sam), and Tammy Coleman (Richard); five brothers, Jake Gray, Ray Gray, Wallace Gray, David Gray, and Leroy Gray; four grandchildren, Josh Coleman (Kelley), Eli Coleman (Samantha), Lisa Swords (Chris), and Michael Madden (Beverly); four great-grandchildren, Jonah Coleman, Finn Coleman, Connor Swords, and London Lane.

Gary was also predeceased by one brother, Thomas Gray; one sister, Mildred Brewer; and one nephew, Michael Shane Fuller.

The family received friends on Wednesday May 15, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Thursday May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Tony Stancil officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Gary's caregivers, Candice Teague and Renee Bennet, for their love, support and gentle care. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 15 Brendan Way, Ste. 100, Greenville, SC 29615, or to Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Rd., Liberty, SC 29657.

The family was at the home of Mr. Gray.

