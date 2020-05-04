Gary Greene
EASLEY — Mr. Gary Lester Greene, 71, husband of Ruby Sloan Greene, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Six Mile, the son of the late Lester C. Greene and Ruth Bolding Gilbert, Mr. Greene was a member of Easley Church of God. Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are two sons, Ronnie Greene (Sherry) of Easley, and Randy Greene (Andrea) of Greer; three grandsons, Samuel, Nicholas, and Silas Greene; half-brother, Lonnie Gilbert (Amber) of Simpsonville; half-sister, Lisa Patterson (Chuck) of Pickens; stepmother, Mary W. Greene of Easley; three step-siblings, Jean Hayes, Dale Aiken, and Mickie Gilbert; and a life-time friend, Don Sheridan. Mr. Greene was predeceased by a step-sister, Judy Mann. Due to the National COVID-19 Crisis and CDC Regulations, memorial services will held at Easley Church of God at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Greene to Easley Church of God, 511 W Main St, Easley, SC 29640 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
