EASLEY — Gary Eugene Kelly, 78, husband of the late Shirley Story Kelly, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Mr. Kelly was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Furman Cantrell and Ruby Lee Kelly. He was retired from Imperial Die Casting and later delivered auto parts for Advance Auto in Powdersville. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Mr. Kelly was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and loved cars and racing.

Survivors include children, Mr. and Mrs. Charles T. Kelly of Easley and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Leroy Kelly of Marietta, and Myra Lynn Kelly of Tigerville and step-daughter Sheree Case of Marietta. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Kelly was predeceased by sons, Randall Eugene Kelly and Roger Gary Kelley and step-sons, Donald Howard Barker and Jerry Sanford Smith.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.