PICKENS — Gary V. Parker, 86, of Pickens, husband of the late Lou Parker, passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at his home.

Born on July 27, 1933, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Tom and Bertha Parker. Gary was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a US Navy veteran.

Surviving are his son, Stephen Parker (Tina); three grandchildren, Amanda Griggs (Wesley), Ashley Parker (Heather) and Berkley Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Maddalyn Griggs, Sydney Griggs, Trinity Griggs, Joseph Griggs and Ariella Parker.

The family will receive friends on Saturday August 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Mark Krieger and Reverend Buckshot Avant officiating.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will gather after services at the home of Wesley and Amanda Griggs, located beside Mr. Parker's residence.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC is assisting the Parker family in making arrangements.