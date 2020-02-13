EASLEY — Gary C. Robinson, 80, of Easley, widower of the late Shirley Robinson, went to be with the Lord on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born on April 21, 1939, in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Clifton and Lois Odom Robinson.

Gary was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed collecting and trading guns and was a member of the Collector of South Carolina Arms and Confederate States of America. He loved watching westerns and listening to country music. His favorite country music artist was Tanya Tucker. Gary was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his four children, Cindy Bishop and her husband James, Cathy Robinson, Sue Harrison and her husband Ray, and Richard Robinson and his wife Laurie; one brother, Billy Robinson; 11 grandchildren, Rodney Gentry, Robin Harris, Joey Helton, Brent George, Lance George, Angel Thomason, Raymond Harrison, Charles Harrison, Christina Bailey, Christopher Harrison and Colin Skelton; 18 great-grandchildren and several loving great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held in the Hillcrest Memorial Park mausoleum on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Rodney Gentry officiating.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to or the .

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC is assisting the Robinson family in making arrangements.