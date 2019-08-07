LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mrs. Hall were held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family received friends prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary.

Geneva Elizabeth Hall, 81, widow of Billy Ray Hall, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. Born in Norris, she was a daughter of the late Alder Lee and Nettie Davenport Stancil.

She worked at Coca-Cola for many years and later at the Anderson Flea Market.

Surviving are two sisters, Hazel Kirby of Liberty and Florene Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Moll, and a brother, Hovie Stancil.

The family will be at their respective homes.

