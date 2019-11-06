LIBERTY — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Belan will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Liberty First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Tuesday at the Liberty Mortuary.

George John Belan, III, 61, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Born in Fort Eustis, Va., he was a son of Mary Ellen Witt Ross and the late George John Belan, Jr.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Angela Belan; two daughters, Tiffany Belan (James) of Dewey, IL, and Mandy Holliday (Ryker) of Easley; two sons, Devin and Daniel Belan both of the home; three sisters, Rosemary Spoljarick (Jeff) of North Huntington, Penn., Anna Traynham (Kyle) of Travelers Rest, and Cathy Hawkins (Randy) of Travelers Rest; a grandson, Madyx Faulkner of Dewey, Ill.; his mother in law, Myra Abraham (Dick) of Anderson; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Belan served in the United States Air Force following his graduation from high school. He was the owner/operator of Belan Pest Control. He was very humble, generous, and kind. He loved spending time with his family, helping others, and being involved with the community and Liberty First Baptist Church where he was a member.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Liberty First Baptist Church Preschool, PO Box 207, Liberty SC 29657, or Liberty Recreation Department, Scholarship Fund, PO Box 716, Liberty SC 29657.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.