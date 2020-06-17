George Sullivan
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Reverend George Wyndole Sullivan, Sr., 94, husband of the late Jean Davis Sullivan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born in Bolivar, Tenn., a son of the late James Hartman Sullivan and the late Lou Agnes Johnson Sullivan, he was a retired minister who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving are a son, George W. Sullivan, Jr.(Kathy) of Jupiter, Fla.; a daughter, Carol L. Pate (Charles) of Piedmont; grandchildren, Graham Sullivan of Jupiter, Fla., and Taylor Sullivan of Jupiter, Fla., Jenny Pate, Brittany Pate, and Colin Pate, all of Piedmont; and great-grandchild, Oliver Pate of Piedmont.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Wynne B. Sullivan and John Hartman Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 210 Mt. Airy Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Service
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Interment
12:00 PM
Robinson Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved