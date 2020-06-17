EASLEY — Reverend George Wyndole Sullivan, Sr., 94, husband of the late Jean Davis Sullivan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born in Bolivar, Tenn., a son of the late James Hartman Sullivan and the late Lou Agnes Johnson Sullivan, he was a retired minister who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving are a son, George W. Sullivan, Jr.(Kathy) of Jupiter, Fla.; a daughter, Carol L. Pate (Charles) of Piedmont; grandchildren, Graham Sullivan of Jupiter, Fla., and Taylor Sullivan of Jupiter, Fla., Jenny Pate, Brittany Pate, and Colin Pate, all of Piedmont; and great-grandchild, Oliver Pate of Piedmont.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Wynne B. Sullivan and John Hartman Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 210 Mt. Airy Road, Easley, SC 29642.

