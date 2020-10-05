SUNSET — Georgia Chapman, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in the loving company of her family.

Mrs. Chapman was married to late Gene Chapman for 51 years. In the early '80s, Georgia and Gene felt they needed to repair and save the Historic McKinney Chapel, which was on the verge of falling apart. Using their own resources, and the help and money of many volunteers throughout the years, the chapel had been restored and the cemetery has been maintained. This beautiful chapel is now a living part of many peoples' lives.

Georgia also dedicated her time and energy to the annual Christmas program. She hosted 37 pageants and as she has said, "the kids are grown with kids, and grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren." These pageants created happy memories for many.

Survivors include two daughters, Gail Edwards (Bill) of Sunset, and Gena Gibson (Scott) of Powdersville; one daughter-in-law, Doris Chapman; one sister, June Rozar (Rick) of Quitman, MS.; nine grandchildren, Billy Edwards (Ashley), Matt Edwards (April), Brad Edwards, Travis Edwards (Brooke), Amanda Thompson (Jonathan), Zachary Gibson (Jessica), Justin Gibson, Wesley Chapman, and Bailey Chapman; 13 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Chapman was predeceased by her husband, Gene Chapman, parents, Inez Crowe Smith and William Mack Smith; son, John Chapman; great-granddaughter, Melissa Anne Thompson; two sisters, Jackie Green, and Maxine Frick; one brother, Liston Smith.

Gravesides Services were held Sept. 24, 2020 at McKinney Chapel Cemetery, Sunset, S.C. Visitation was held prior to the service in McKinney Chapel.

If you are so inclined, contributions may be made to McKinney's Chapel Restoration/Maintenance Fund, PO Box 43, Sunset, SC 29685.

Georgia practiced the word of the Lord in all ways.

"His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord." – Matthew 25:23

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Chapman family.