CENTRAL — Gerald Wayne Nodine, of Central, S.C., passed from this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 73, at Regency LTAC Hospital, Greenville, S.C. His caregiver, Ruth Nodine, and daughter, Cindy were by his side.

Gerald is survived by two daughter and two sons, Edie and husband Cheney Brunner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cindy and husband Chris Greaves of Tallahassee, Fla., Paul Nodine of Central, S.C., Greg and wife Deb Nodine of Central, S.C.; nine grandchildren: Jack and Robert Brunner, Kara, Michael, and Timothy Greaves, Jacob and wife Megan, Joshua, Jordan and Joseph Nodine.

He was predeceased by both parents and his brother James Nodine.

Born to Paul Grady and Dorothy Inez Nodine in Greer, S.C., on March 29, 1946, Gerald was the second of two children. He graduated Greer High School with the Class of 1964.

A Vietnam veteran, he served in the US Army from 1966-1973, attaining the rank of Captain. In 1970, while stationed at Ft. Jackson in S.C., Capt. Nodine married Ruth Gregory. Two years later, stationed in Clemson, S.C., they became the parents of quadruplets. He remained in Clemson/Central following his discharge to raise their family.

After working various jobs and studying at Tri-County Technical College, Gerald acquired a job with Clemson University. He retired from Clemson University after many years as a technician for the School of Mechanical Engineering in the graduate student research lab.

The Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals is handling details, no funeral will be held at this time. A VA service at a National Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Foundation — Bon Secours Health System at www. stfrancisfoundation.com.