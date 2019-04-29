SIX MILE — Geraldine Smith "Geri" Reeves, 73, of 1176 Liberty Highway, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Piedmont.

Born in Six Mile, South Carolina she was the widow of Edwin Gary "Ed" Reeves and the daughter of Mildred Mann Smith and the late L.G. Smith. Mrs. Reeves was an avid gardener and was a member of The Mill Church, Pickens S.C.

Surviving in addition to her mother of Clemson are a daughter, Robin R. Smith (Todd) of Piedmont; 3 sons, Scott R. Reeves (Pam) of Easley, Mark T. Reeves (Kim) of Six Mile, and Chris D. Reeves (Kelly) of York; 2 brothers, Larry K. Smith of Greenville and Robert A. Smith of Aiken; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Reeves were conducted on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.