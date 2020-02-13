EASLEY — Harry Guilford "Gil" Rushton, 91, husband of the late Edna Elizabeth "Betty" Jenkinson Rushton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, Mr. Rushton was a son of the late J. Carlisle Rushton and Joyce B. Rushton. He attended public school in Greenville, graduating from Greenville High School in 1945, senior Class Secretary. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Clemson University on a Football Scholarship. After freshman year, he volunteered to serve in the US Army and served in the special forces, from 1946–1947, in the US Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Tokyo, Japan.

During his military tenure, he played football on General MacArthur's HQ team and was selected to play in the 1947 Japan All-Star game. Following military service, he returned to Clemson in 1947 and in 1951 received a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Engineering. While at Clemson, he lettered in football for four years including two undefeated seasons culminating in the 1949 Gator Bowl and 1951 Orange Bowl victories. He also lettered three years in Track and was selected Team Captain his senior year. He was a member of Block "C" Club serving as secretary for two years, was inducted into Phi-Psi Honorary Fraternity and selected for Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

Following graduation, from 1951-1953, Gil entered J.P. Stevens Company management trainee program with Victor Mill in Greer, S.C. From 1953-1970, he represented Nationwide Insurance Company in Sales Management for South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. From 1970 to the present, he established and operated The Rushton Agency as General Insurance Agent in Easley. His achieved accomplishments were the Presidents Club Award for five years and in 1978 received the Charter Life Underwriter (CLU), designation from The American College, Bryn Manor, Penn.

For Gil, football officiating was his favorite avocation from 1953-1989, serving twelve years in South Carolina and North Carolina High School Football Program including the 1957 Shrine Bowl. He was a former President of the South Carolina football Officials Association serving thirty-two years as an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) football official, the longest tenure of any ACC football official. He received the ACC Service to Football Award in 1986 and the ACC Commissioner's award for Officiating in 1987. He officiated several bowl games including the Orange Bowl, Gator Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Peach Bowl, Hall of Fame Bowl, Garden State Bowl, Coaches All American game and several Alonzo Stagg Division II Championship Games. He also, served as President of the ACC Football Officials Association and until recently, he served as an ACC Officials game observer.

Gil was a proud supporter of Clemson University. He was a Former President and Director of Clemson Tiger Letterman Association, organized officials and officiated Clemson scrimmages from the Frank Howard to Danny Ford era. He currently was an IPTAY representative for Pickens County and had an IPTAY Scholarship Donor Life Membership including forty-six years of consecutive giving to IPTAY. He also had forty years of consecutive giving to the Clemson Fund and was an ardent supporter of Clemson athletics.

Gil was an active member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Gil was a loving husband, father and grandfather who adored his family. He was a great influence on all of their lives and was always there for the love and support. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Surviving are his children, Dr. Harry Guilford "Gil" Rushton, Jr. and his wife, Denise, of McLean, Va., and Janet Rushton "Jan" Overton and her husband, Benson, of Clemson; grandchildren, Dr. Hilary Rushton, Callie Rushton, Douglas Rushton, Jr. and Manning Rushton; and two step-grandchildren, Joe Conrad and Taylor Conrad.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Rushton was predeceased by a son, Douglas Edward "Doug" Rushton; a sister, Joyce R. Curry; and a brother, James C. Rushton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Easley First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. in the church narthex.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.