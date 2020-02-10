ELGIN — Ginger Ann Bagwell Douglas, 69, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Born in Easley, S.C., on March 10, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Hubert Bagwell and Virginia Waldrop Bagwell.

Mrs. Douglas was a strong, resilient person who loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She had a wonderful personality and never met a stranger. She was loved by all who knew her and most importantly, she loved them too, especially her family. Mrs. Douglas was a devoted and loving mother who created many special memories such as Black Friday and annual plant shopping trips with her daughter, Melissa. Before her retirement, she worked as a manager for Correll Insurance Group, overseeing Homeowners and Supervised Commercial Lines.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, MSG Gilford W. Douglas, US Army (Ret.); daughter, Melissa Gale Douglas; a sister, Sheila Liptak; along with numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Douglas will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38015.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com