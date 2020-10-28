Ginger Smith

EASLEY — Ginger Lee Lester Smith, 81, wife of the late Edgar A. Smith, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at her home.

Born in Apple Springs, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Burt Lester and the late Lottie Bell Attaway Lester. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed decorating, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She worked as a Wal Mart Shoe Department Manager for many years and was a proud Air Force wife for a three-generation military family. Mrs. Smith was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are a son, Mike Smith (Tracy Poore) of Jocassee Ridge, S.C.; daughters, Dianne Durham (Scott) and Sandy Ross (Kevin), both of Easley; and grandchildren, Chris Smith, Brandi Smith, Amber Barnard, Cassidy Ross, Banks Ross, Isabel Durham, Olivia Durham, Peyton Smith, Parker Smith, Cambree Smith, Elijah Smith, Jaxon Smith, Morgan Smith, and Chloe Barnard.

In addition to her husband of 45 years and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Bertie Williams, Jane Garcia, Dorothy Lester, and Jackie Partin.

Graveside services were held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

