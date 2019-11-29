EASLEY — Ms. Gladys Mae McDonald Gamble, 93, of Easley, passed on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Jessie Wilson McDonald.

Surviving are one son, Benjamin Gamble of Easley, S.C.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary is assisting the family.