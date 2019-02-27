EASLEY — Gladys Foster Spearman, 91, of Cedar Rock Church Road, wife of the late Julius C. Spearman, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Born in Oconee County, she was a daughter of the late John Washington Foster and Effie Sloan McKern Foster.

Mrs. Spearman was retired from Mayfair Mills, Glenwood Plant. She was a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church and the Melissa Sunday School Class. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed baking, cooking and helping in her community.

Surviving are a daughter, Judy S. Nietz (Vernon "Red") of Easley; a grandson, Cory Finley (Amanda) of Liberty; and a great-grandson, whom she adored, Kyler Finley.

Mrs. Spearman was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Clyde E. Foster (Emily) and James Foster (Beuna Mae); and sisters, Edna Harbin (Frank), Eva Watson (Marion) and Martha Burdette.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Cedar Rock Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family received friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 12-1:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Rock Baptist Church,

1667 Cedar Rock Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home.

