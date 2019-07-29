LIBERTY — Glen Paul Bentley, 60, of 406 Mills Avenue, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Yale, Mich., he was a son of the late Marvin and Dimple Blair Bentley.

He previously worked at Vulcan Materials and was of the Baptist faith. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley K. Bentley of the home; a daughter, Tabitha Holder (Lee) of Six Mile; two sons, Ramie Paul Bentley and Glen Page Bentley both of Liberty; three sisters, Carolyn Gallant of Central, Vickie Wright of Surfside Beach, and Donna Clayton of Six Mile; a brother Corsey Bentley of N.C.; also surviving are eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, two brothers, three nephews and a niece.

Funeral services to honor Glen's life were conducted on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial followed at Hamburg Baptist Church, 4673 Highway 107 N., Glenville NC 28736. The family received friends Thursday evening at the mortuary.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.