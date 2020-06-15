COLUMBIA — Funeral services for Glen Hughes, 90, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC, 29210. Interment will be restricted for family only and will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Hughes was born May 1, 1930 in, Easley, S.C., and passed on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Russell and Susan Hughes. Mr. Hughes graduated from Dacusville High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Furman University. After graduating he worked for Winn Dixie and married the love of his life, Sybil. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and served tours of duty in the Korean War and Vietnam. He also had tours of duty in Panama and Germany. After rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he retired from the Adjutant General Corps in 1976. After his military retirement, Mr. Hughes continued serving as a Civil Servant at Fort Jackson, SC in the DRM Division and continued his education by receiving his Master's Degree from Pepperdine University.

Mr. Hughes' family remembers him fondly as an intensely loyal Christian man who lived as he worshiped. He was a member and former Deacon of St. Andrews Baptist Church and a member of the Ft. Jackson Masonic Lodge #374. He was also an avid reader, hunter and NASCAR fan who loved to work on and talk about cars. He also loved to travel, driving his family back to the USA via the Pan-American Highway from Panama in a 1967 Plymouth Fury III station wagon. While stationed in Germany he also ensured his family had the opportunity to tour Europe via travel trailer. Mr. Hughes was also a member of a motorcycle club. Another of his adventures took him to Key West, Fla., and back on his Honda Goldwing.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Sybil Hughes; sons Steve (Cheryl) Hughes of Irmo, S.C.; Ralph Hughes (David Temme) of Sacramento, Calif., daughters Gayle (RC) Crosby of St. Matthews, S.C., and Linda Hughes (Deb Simmons) of Sanford, Fla.; his grandchildren whom lovingly called him Pe-Paw, Jessica Buzhardt, Christopher Hughes, Lisa Mims, and Cindy Bradford and eight great-grandchildren; brothers Russ (Jean) Hughes and Hugh (Kathy) Hughes and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family is forever grateful to Still Hopes Retirement Community that despite current visitation restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, Sybil was able to be with him from June 4 through his passing. She was able to sing, pray, tell stories and assure him of his family's unending love for all he has done for them. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Still Hopes, especially his CNA, Pat Pugh, and friend Bob Michalski. We hope you will join us in rejoicing for he is now with his Lord our Savior and restored once again.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Dr. #210, Columbia, SC, 29210 or to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Rd., Columbia, SC 29210. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family.