SIX MILE — Glenda Gail Davis Young, 56, of 843 Love and Care Road, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at her home.

Born in LaBelle, Fla., she was a daughter of Norman Lancaster and the late Irene Davis.

She enjoyed crafting, cooking, and spending time with her family. Glenda was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her father is her husband, Ricky Young of the home; a daughter, Chandler Young of Travelers Rest; a son, Ryan Young of Six Mile; a sister, Mitzy Grey of Mississippi; a brother, Shawn Davis and his wife Megan of Kennesaw, Ga.; also surviving are two special nieces, Maddy and Abigail Davis.

Memorial services to honor her life will be held at the home, and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.