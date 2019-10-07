EASLEY — Glenice (Anne) Caldwell Holliday, of Easley, passed away Sept. 21, 2019 at the age of 72 years old. She was born in Asheville, N.C., Nov. 24, 1946 and was affectionately known by her first name, Glenice, to all who knew her during her youth.

In her twenties, she moved to Pickens County, S.C. As a longtime resident in Pickens County, Anne was employed as a social worker for SHARE in Pickens, Greenville and Oconee Counties. She managed several offices and facilitated various programs helping numerous families in the area. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her four sons, Mike (Paige), Tim (Margaret), Hugh (Jessica), and Joel (Stacy). Anne will be fondly be remembered by her 11 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ruby Caldwell and a brother, Buck Caldwell.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.