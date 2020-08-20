EASLEY — After a long fight, characterized by his trademark determination, Glenn Benzing completed his final ride on Aug. 12, 2020. Born July 10, 1956 in Pasadena, Texas, and raised in Hamilton, Ohio, Glenn had been a resident of Upstate S.C. since graduating from Clemson University, and was a proud member of the Easley First United Methodist Church. He was a longtime engineer at Techtronic Industries (TTI), where he prided himself on mentoring the next generation of engineers and passing on his considerable knowledge around motor development.

In every endeavor, Glenn gave all of himself. The intensity and fervor with which he approached life was balanced by his easygoing and unfailingly kind demeanor. He was an avid cyclist and a skilled baker, and he combined these passions beautifully — his cycling groups will undoubtedly remember him as the "Anonymous Baker," and many had their long rides fueled by his brownies and raisin bars.

When he wasn't on his bike, Glenn was most likely tending to his beloved trails. He adored creating spaces where others could share in his profound appreciation for the outdoors. Glenn had a teacher's heart, and his legacy is one of genuine altruism, inspiring others, and leaving the world around him a little bit better than he found it. He aspired to greatness in all that he did, and he motivated others to seek greatness in themselves.

Glenn's most treasured role was "Pops," and his sons and grandsons were the pride of his life. He is survived by his two sons, Brandon (Beth) Benzing of Raleigh, N.C., and Travis Benzing of Austin, Texas; and two grandsons, Samuel and Alden Benzing of Raleigh, N.C. He also leaves behind his beloved siblings and best friends: Bruce (Jo Anne) Benzing of Fairfield, Ohio; Jimmy (Donna) Benzing of North Canton, Ohio; Martin (Pauline) Benzing of Paducah, Ky., and Cathy (Carl) Nelson of Jacksonville, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents, James Alfred and Nancy Freshour Benzing, and by his former wife and mother of his children, Nanette Benzing.

The family wishes to extend its sincerest gratitude to the staff of the JMS Burn Center at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta, Ga., for the unparalleled care Glenn received in his final weeks, and to the entire TTI/Ryobi team for their continued support.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private, family-only service and trail dedication will be held and recorded on the TTI trailhead grounds, located at 121 Wigfall Drive, in Anderson, S.C., at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22.

A video of the service will be posted to the Robinson Funeral Home website and available for all guests to view.

From 12-3 p.m. on Aug. 22, the family will receive friends and welcome well-wishers to walk along the trails that Glenn has created. The trails will be open until 5 p.m. Please come masked, socially distant, and spread visits out as much as possible within the visitation window.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Glenn's memory to one of his favorite charities: The Rails to Trails Conservancy at https://www.railstotrails.org/.