EASLEY — Mrs. Gloria Jean Sisk Day, 75, wife of Tommy Joe Day, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville, a daughter of the late Jesse L. Sisk and the late Sara Holland Sisk, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with family. Mrs. Day worked for over 40 years in customer service for Southern Bell and MCI, which is currently known as Verizon. She was a cherished member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 57 years, are daughters, Donna Day Rowland of Simpsonville and Tonja Day Durham (Darrell) of Easley; a sister, Patricia Sisk Moore of North Augusta, S.C.; grandchildren, William Chase Durham (Samantha) of Pickens, Casey Breanna Rowland of Simpsonville, and Alexis Nichole Durham of Easley; and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Gray Durham of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Sisk; and sisters, Eloise Sica and Pamela Tippett.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. Burial followed in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

