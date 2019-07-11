BURLINGTON, N.C. — Grace Leach Goss, 98, passed away July 4, 2019 at the Randolph County Hospice House in Asheboro, N.C.

She previously resided in Burlington, N.C., until the last 10 years, where she resided in Asheboro, N.C. A native of Greenville County, S.C., she was retired from Burlington Industries.

She was the daughter of Carl Morgan and Beulah Nelson Leach, who preceded her in death. She was also the wife of Harold G. Goss, who preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by sisters, Betty L. Wicker of Asheboro, N.C., and Faye Cooley of Easley, S.C. Grace is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

The family received friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.

The family will be at the residence in Asheboro.

Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.