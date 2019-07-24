FLORENCE, S.C. — Grace Lesley Houston, 95, of Florence, wife of the late Reverend James Cecil Houston, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Henry Gordon Lesley, Sr. and Lessie Marchbanks Lesley. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed making beautiful Quilts. She loved her God, her church family, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music.

Surviving are her daughters, Ann Houston Revis of Easley, Dale Houston Gambrell (Don) of Pawley's Island, and Elizabeth Houston Lewallen (Jim) of Florence, S.C.; grandchildren, Michele Hanna (Lonnie), Adrianne McDonald (James), Coby Gambrell (April), John McDonald (Carla), Grace Lewallen, and Worth Lewallen; great-grandchildren; Bret Powell, Mary Alice Shaluly, Avery McDonald, Tyler Durham, Gabriel McDonald, Houston Gambrell and Banks Gambrell; a great-great-grandson, Caleb Powell; a sister-in-law, Geraline Houston; numerous nieces and nephews; and several special friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Houston was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Gambrell; son-in-law, Randall Revis; brother, H. Gordon Lesley, Jr.; and a sister, Hazel Southerland.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Reverend Mitch Houston officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Southeastern Bluegrass Association of SC, P.O. Box 4743, Florence, SC 29502.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.