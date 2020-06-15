H. David Harris
LOUDON, Tenn — H. David Harris, 76, passed away April 19, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospital, Knoxville, Tenn.

Dave was born in 1943 in Marietta, Ga., to the late Samuel King Harris, Jr. and Kathryn Acker Harris. Dave spent his early years in Marietta then moved to Easley, S.C., where he graduated from Easley High in 1961.

Dave attended Georgia Tech until his college career was interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was assigned to the U.S. Army Special Forces. He was deployed to Vietnam in early 1968 as a sergeant in the First Signal Brigade He was a communications liaison with the Marines at Khe Sahn during the siege. His term up, he was discharged from the Army in September 1968.

Dave completed his BBA in Accounting at Georgia State University in 1972. In his career, Dave was variously Controller, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for several large companies including Watkins Motor Lines, Transus Motor Freight and Georgia Highway Express. His first wife, Ramona Brown, predeceased Dave. Dave is survived by Elaine Drulard Harris, his wife of 23 years; his son, David Christian Harris and his wife, Rebecca Heidt of Guyton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Anna Lee, Christian, Charlie, Melina, Ella, Rebekah Rae and Isabelle Heidt-Harris; a sister, Kathryn (Kitti) Harris Ellis (Vince), of Greensboro, N.C.; two brothers, Jon Michael Harris, Sr. of Decatur, Ga., and Sam Harris (Karen) of Apex, N.C., seven nieces and nephews; and three brothers-in-law and their wives.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Dave's life at a date to be determined in June. There will be a military interment ceremony at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 17.

Contributions in Dave's honor may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
