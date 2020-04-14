EASLEY — Harold Andrew Cothran, 85, of Easley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Ernest and Purdie McCall Cothran. Harold retired from the US Postal Service and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church and the James Tallent Sunday School Class where he taught for many years.

Surviving are his son, Michael D. Cothran (Dodie) of Easley; a daughter, Karen C. Gillespie (Michael) of Sunset; one brother, Roger Cothran (Sheila), of N.C.; two sisters, Ella Rasor, of NC; and Debra Manning (Jim), of N.C.; three grandchildren, Jessica Cothran, Brianna Cothran and Trent Cassell (Jordan); and one great-granddaughter, Ellie Grey Cassell.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Rackley Cothran, a daughter, Sherry Lynn Cothran; one sister Mildred Robinson and two brothers-in-law, Charles Robinson and Paul Rasor.

Due to the current world situation, a private family service will take place at Robinson Memorial Gardens, Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay Street, Easley, SC 29642.

A special thank you to a wonderful caregiver, JoAnn Calvert, whom Harold loved dearly for her devoted care; and Halcyon Hospice for their excellent and personable nurses and CNA.

