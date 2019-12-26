LIBERTY — Harold F. Hutchinson, III, 65, of 101 Forrester Drive, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was the husband of Danielle Bovis Hutchinson of the home and a son of the late Harold F. Hutchinson, Jr. and Florence Hamalainen Hutchinson He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a Senior Chief. He had a love for the water and enjoyed boating and building models of boats.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jennifer and Jill, both of Georgia; two stepdaughters, Linda and Denise, both of New Jersey; a stepson, John of Andrews AFB; three sisters, Diane and Laurie, both of New Jersey and Florence of Arizona; a brother, Bob of New Jersey; and seven grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. The family will be at the residence.

