DACUSVILLE — Mr. Harold "Bub" Lee Landers, 90, husband of the late Bessie Lillian Brown Landers, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Pickens County, the son of the late William Benton Landers and the late Lillie Hendricks Landers, Mr. Landers was a self employed carpenter and farmer and was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church for 64 years. He was a master Mason with the Monaghan Masonic Lodge and a Hejaz Shriner.

Surviving are two sons, Mike Landers (Teresa), and Tim Landers (Wanda), both of Dacusville; a daughter, Vickey Landers Malone (Terry) of Dacusville; seven grandchildren, Matt Malone, Brad Malone (Julie), Lee Malone (Amanda), Brandi Patton (Jeff), Will Landers (Jill), Kyle Landers (Jessica), and Sam Landers (Makayla); seven great-grandchildren, Bradley Malone (Tyler), Brittany Twichell (Dylan), Kenan Villano, John Landon Malone, Jaylee Malone, Kenna Landers and Ayken Landers; two great-great-grandchildren, Case Twichell and Haze Malone; and a special friend, Bobbie Trotter of Pickens.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Landers was predeceased by two brothers, Milton and Lewis Landers; and three sisters, Nettie McJunkins, Nannie Mae Medlin and Rosa Lee Smith.

Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Nine Forks Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersviile Road.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Nine Forks Baptist Church, 3207 Earls Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.