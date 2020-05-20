LIBERTY — Harold Thomas McClain, 63, of 346 Bradley Drive, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville. Born in Easley, he was the widower of Kathy Turner McClain and a son of the late Oscar McClain, Sr. and Mildred Ray McGuire McClain. Harold worked for the SCDOT for many years and was a lover of many things including camping and riding jet skis. He was a member of Wren Church of God for over 25 years. Surviving are two sons, Talmadge McClain (Krystal) of Mauldin and Thomas McClain of Liberty; three sisters, Brenda Hamlin of Liberty, Mary Williams of Cleveland, Ga., and Judy Atkins of Pendleton; three brothers, Oscar McClain, Jr., James McClain and Terry McClain all of Liberty; six grandchildren, Michael, Kristen Ethan and Sadie McClain, and J.B. and Jaden Medlin; and a very special friend, Marlene Bowen. The family will be at the home of his brother, Terry McClain, 130 Charlie Road Liberty, SC 29657. Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, the family will have a private service to honor Harold's life in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The livestream of his funeral service was Thursday, May 14, 2020. Please visit his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com and simply click on the video link. You may also leave a condolence to the family as well. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020.