PICKENS — Harold Thomas Newton, 92, husband of the late Alene Bryant Newton passed from this life on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019.

Mr. Newton was born in Pickens County, a son of the late John Thomas and Pearl Bradley Newton. He was a member of Tabor United Methodist Church and was self-employed in the timber industry as a logger.

Survivors include sons, Carl David Newton of Waynesville, N.C., Roger Dale Newton of Pickens and Michael Ray Newton also of Pickens. He is also survived by brothers Carl Newton of Liberty and George Newton of Seneca and his sister, Janie Boggs of Pickens. Grandchildren include Angela M. Frye, Jennifer Newton Moore, Patrick Newton, Charlie Newton, and Nicholas Newton and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at Dillard Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

The family is at the home of his grandson, Charlie Newton in Pickens.