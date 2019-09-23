PICKENS — Harold Franklin Powell, Age 72, of Pickens, S.C., born Jan. 13, 1947, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 17, 2019. Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Charles Powell and Edith Brown Powell and husband of Donna Powell.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna, his beloved blended family members including his children Eugene Powell (Tish), Keith Powell (Michelle); John Kellett (Teresa); Misty Kellett; Kevin Martin (Bridget); Angela Barlet (Jason); Tiffany Nabors (Bret); Amy Barlet; and Travis Whitener (Rosey). He leaves behind his Step-Mother Catherine Powell of Greenville. Mr. Powell also leaves behind several siblings including sisters Grace Nix of Liberty, Nancy Center of Easley, Lillian Powell of Greenville and Patricia Morgan of Greenville and a special nephew Jeffrey Barkley.

He is survived also by special friends Don and Mary VanMeter. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren: Eric, CC, Justin, Theren, KK, Madison, Brooklyn, Breanna, Conner, Alex, Ashleah, Kenzie, Levi, Taylor, Caleb, Callie, Little Madison and Canin. Harold is survived by 11 loving and precious great-grandchildren.

Mr. Powell is predeceased by sisters Eula Mae Grice and Frances Gravely and brothers Clyde, Richard and James.

Harold was proud and loved his blended family. He enjoyed everything outdoors including his love of farming. He shared his talents through music as a frequent soloist at church. Mr. Powell was retired from Ryobi after 25 years' service as a Team Leader. Harold loved his church community and was not afraid of hard work. He was known for his woodworking.

A service will be held at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 with a visitation before the service from 1:45-2:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home of Angela Barlet at 104 Barlet Lane, Easley, S.C.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Powell family.

