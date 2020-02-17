EASLEY — Petty Officer First Class Harold D. Rainey, 94, died peacefully in Easley, S.C., on Feb. 9, 2020. A veteran of World War II, Harold (known as "Papa" to friends and family) was stationed in the Pacific Theater and was involved in the invasion of the Philippines with General Douglas MacArthur. He was also involved in the post-war occupation of Japan for six months. He served for 21 years of active duty in service to his country.

Papa Rainey was born a farm boy on Nov. 7, 1925 in Anderson County, S.C., to Preston ("PU") Rainey and Elizabeth Kelly Rainey. At the outbreak of the Pacific war, he did his duty and joined the US Navy after "fibbing" about his young age so that he would be accepted. He attended Basic Training at the US Naval Training Unit at Great Lakes, Ill.

After graduating from basic he was assigned to sea duty immediately. While stationed in San Diego, California, he again volunteered, this time for Special Forces Training (now known as "Navy Seals"). Unfortunately, he was injured during a live knife combat training exercise and sustained a severe hand injury. He was not allowed to continue but he was allowed to return to the fleet.

After the war, Papa served on active sea duty in the Atlantic until his retirement. He was discharged with full honors in 1963. After the military, Papa brought his family back to South Carolina.

Papa Rainey was a brave and loyal sailor, as well as a loving father. He married Ruth Hiott of Anderson County, S.C., after meeting her on the staircase at the old Upper Mill in Pelzer, S.C.

He is survived by his sons, Terry, Steve and Butch (Sharon); his three grandchildren, Shannon, Cameron and Dagan; and his two great-grandchildren, Landon and Hudson Rainey. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, who passed on 2000 and a daughter-in-law, "Cookie" Rainey. Papa is also survived by his second wife, Betty Kelly Rainey.

Papa was a devout Christian who knew Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, S.C.

A visitation/receiving of friends will take place at Rock Springs Baptist on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 12-1 p.m. followed by a church service from 1-2 p.m. There will be no graveside service as Papa will be interred at the Dolly Cooper Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Belton, S.C., during the coming days.

The church service will be officiated by Pastor Dr. David Gallamore. Funeral arrangements are provided by the Robinson Funeral Home location in Downtown Easley, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, Papa's wishes were that donations may be made to the s Project to help injured Veterans: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.