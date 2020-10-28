EASLEY — Mr. Harry C. Kay, 75, husband of Diane Murphy Kay, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Born in Duval, Fla., he was a son of the late Curtis Kay, Sr. and the late Cora Lee Neely Kay. Mr. Kay loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from the City of Easley and was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 26 years, are a son, Brad Kay of Easley; two grandchildren, Dalton and Belle Kay; two brothers, Harold Kay and Robert "Bud" Kay, both of Liberty; four sisters, Rosa Lee Hewey of Easley, Barbara Marcus, Doris Kay, and Nancy Rhodes, all of Liberty; a special niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Brantley "Little Buddy" Crawford; and a life-long best friend, Billy Pelt.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kay was predeceased by a brother, Curtis Kay, Jr.

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Homes-Downtown Chapel with burial following in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Homes-Downtown.

