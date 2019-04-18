EASLEY — Harry Allen Turner, 77, of Easley, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Harry Aubrey Turner and Carol Allen Ramsaur.

Mr. Turner enjoyed music, especially oldies and Carolina Beach Music, and watching NFL Football. Mr. Turner wrote the book This Magic Moment: Reflections of a Generation that was published in 1994. Mr. Turner proudly served our country in the Air Force.

Mr. Turner is survived by one son, Harmon Turner of Asheville, N.C.; two daughters, Erin Gladstone, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Anna Fultz (J.R.) of Spartanburg, S.C.; four sisters, Aubrey Turner Gey of Huntsville, Ala., Allison Turner Walters (Ronnie) of Charleston, S.C., Beth Turner Patterson of Greenwood, S.C., and Dottie Turner Blankenship (Alan) of Lancaster, S.C.; and four grandchildren, Chase Gladstone, Max Gladstone, Clem Turner, Vaughn Turner, and Shanasia Fultz.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Turner is predeceased by one sister, Bootsie Babb; one Grandson, Zachary Gladstone; stepfather Stokes Ramsaur; and stepmother Betty Turner.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Veterans Bridge Home, www.veteransbridgehome.org, or to The , www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

